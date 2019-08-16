Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Agnes Florence (Strecker) LUNDBERG

From our arms to the Lord's, passed away August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Lundberg; parents, Frank and Elizabeth Strecker; sisters, Victoria Landborg, Eva Hamilton and Audrey Walters; and brothers, Michael, Charles, Frank, Anthony and Richard Strecker. Survived by sons, Greg (Jan Johnson), Jeff and Steve (Angela Ekvall) Lundberg; daughter, Mary (Tony) Nalewaja; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; and sister, Helen (Jay) Brisson. Words can't express our thanks to the staff at Bickford of Hugo for the care Mom received there. Also the care team from Ecumen Hospice. Memorial Mass Monday, August 19 at 11 AM with visitation at 10 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Casual attire preferred. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
