This diligent woman of classic goodness, whose passionate commitment to educating the young was unparalleled, died on January 6, 2020 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Agnes (Laura Alice) was born in Anoka, MN to Peter A. and Laura (Passman) Iten on March 4, 1926. In 1945 Agnes entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and in 1956 received a BA in English and Education from the College of St. Catherine. She later earned an MED from the U of M in 1970. Agnes taught for over 30 years in many twin-city Catholic elementary schools. In 1978, she moved to Hawaii and taught for another 20 years. Upon retirement Agnes served 9 years as receptionist for the St. Joseph Administration Center. Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Grace Iten; sisters Myrle and Helen; brothers Joseph and Roy. She is survived by half-sister Gayle Sieg; half-brother Peter Iten; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Agnes, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020