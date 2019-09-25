|
Born Sept., 16, 1924, passed quietly Saturday morning, Sept 21, 2019, at the age of 95 in Forest Lake, Minn. She was a life long resident of Duluth. Agnes was a member of the "Greatest Generation", grew up during the Great Depression, worked as a laborer in the cement and steel plants during WWII, and was a working mom after the war dedicated to her family. She was a life long member of the Slovenian Ladies Union, a published author, played the accordion, loved old western movies, enjoyed sports, and had many other hobbies. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence, sisters Frances Thoreson (Clayton), Julia DeNio (Robert), brothers Edward Starasinich (Margie), Anthony Ivanovich (Lois) and daughter-in-law Gail Galleberg. Survived by son George Galleberg (Sharon) and daughter Margaret Galleberg Clancy (Gary). Seven grandchildren, Dawn (Skip), Karrie (Tim), David, Doug (Pepper), Travis (Julie), Gina (Nick) and Aaron, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to niece Debbie Donald and husband Keith. A celebration of life will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth Chapel, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019