Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Duluth Chapel
4100 Grand Ave
Duluth, MN 55807
218-624-5200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Duluth Chapel
4100 Grand Ave
Duluth, MN 55807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes GALLEBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes M. GALLEBERG


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes M. GALLEBERG Obituary
Born Sept., 16, 1924, passed quietly Saturday morning, Sept 21, 2019, at the age of 95 in Forest Lake, Minn. She was a life long resident of Duluth. Agnes was a member of the "Greatest Generation", grew up during the Great Depression, worked as a laborer in the cement and steel plants during WWII, and was a working mom after the war dedicated to her family. She was a life long member of the Slovenian Ladies Union, a published author, played the accordion, loved old western movies, enjoyed sports, and had many other hobbies. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence, sisters Frances Thoreson (Clayton), Julia DeNio (Robert), brothers Edward Starasinich (Margie), Anthony Ivanovich (Lois) and daughter-in-law Gail Galleberg. Survived by son George Galleberg (Sharon) and daughter Margaret Galleberg Clancy (Gary). Seven grandchildren, Dawn (Skip), Karrie (Tim), David, Doug (Pepper), Travis (Julie), Gina (Nick) and Aaron, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to niece Debbie Donald and husband Keith. A celebration of life will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth Chapel, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now