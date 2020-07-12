Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother Age 97, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband John P. Morley; son Bryan; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters. Survived by children, Pat Townsend, Michael, Kathryn "Kitty" (Barry Hudovernik), John (Heidi), Dennis (Chris), Mary (Jim Unger) and Colleen (Art Kliniske); grandchildren, Sonia, Jennifer, Leilani, Kelly, Shannon, Lynse, Michael, John, Dayna, Joseph, Joel, Daniel, Josh, Nicole, Jessica, Austin; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary and Rosemary. Agnes was a beautiful woman and loved by so many. Here are some statements from her children and grandchildren to remember her by: Most kind and generous caring person, she taught us all about the blessings of heaven here on earth. Wonderful grandma, taught me to clean and gave me the artistic talents - I will miss you; a mom who's head and shoulders above the crowd when it comes to moms. Grandma you are such an influence and inspiration - sewing, woodworking, and all those Christmas cookies, you are an amazing woman. The best mom in the world-don't change and keep golfing. My fondest memory of grandma is strawberry picking, I think I ate more than I picked. Mom you taught me to love my sisters and brothers no matter what and to live a full life without regrets with God in the center of it. Grandma I had a lot of fun golfing with you. Grandma I loved making jam with you. Aunt Agnes I loved going blueberry picking with you. Mom you have been my spiritual Guide, loved spending hours making Christmas cookies with you and then packing them up and giving them to neighbors. Aunt Agnes you always welcomed us into your kitchen for stories and cookies, loved visiting you at the lake, you will be missed. Love your Family! Mom always said that Lord Jesus Christ was her staff and rock and who had answered all her prayers and that the angels were always nearby to help her when she was in need. Her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been the center of her life and the jewels on her crown. Love you Mom! A private family Mass will be held on Thursday, July 16 with a private burial at Fort Snelling on Friday, July 17. If you wish to see the service on Thursday, July 16 at 11:00am you can join the Zoom Meeting July 16, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada). Please see ohalloran murphy.com
for access information. You can also go to O'Halloran & Murphy's website to add pictures and memories of Agnes. Thank you to the staff at Shaller Sholom Home East for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shaller Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102 in memory of Agnes Morley.