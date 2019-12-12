|
|
Age 90 of St. Paul Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Agnes Tomanek; siblings, Stanley, Frank, and Alice; and her grandson, Chris. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, John; children, Catherine, Margaret (Mark), Bill (Maureen), and Agnes (German); grandchildren, German (Kristin), Mary (Jake), John (Kendall), Beni (Katie), Paige (Edward), Ian (Abigail), and Rachel (Aaron); great-grandchildren Kagan, Payce, Ainsley, and Eloise. Agnes lived her entire life in St. Paul, Minnesota. She will be especially remembered for her kindness, patience, faith, and devotion to her family. She was a longtime parishioner of St. James/ St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 13, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 12, 2019