Age 76, of West St. Paul Passed Away August 16, 2020 Passed away due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Agnes was the 1st St. Paul Miss Shamrock in 1967 & a long-time elementary educator in the West St. Paul/Mendota Heights School District. Preceded in death by parents, Dan & Mary; and brother, Jim. Survived by loving husband of 53 yrs., Jim "Pete"; children, Bob (Crystal), Susie Peterson and Mike (fiancée, Katie); grandchildren, Maddie & Kevin; sister, Katherine Swaser; 4 nieces; and many other family members & friends. Memorial Mass 11AM Monday, Aug. 24th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Mass. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200