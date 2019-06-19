|
|
Age 97, of Little Canada, Forest Lake and North Branch Passed away peacefully into Jesus' loving arms on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, George Sr. and her beloved children, Jane, Gregory, Janet and Patrick. Agnes is survived by her children, Gerette, George (Roxanne) and Annette (Rick); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Theresa): many loving brothers and sisters in law; nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Ecumen of North Branch for their wonderful care over the last 8 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, June 25 at St. John the Evangelist, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019