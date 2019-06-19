Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes GUERIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes T. (Wegleitner) GUERIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes T. (Wegleitner) GUERIN Obituary
Age 97, of Little Canada, Forest Lake and North Branch Passed away peacefully into Jesus' loving arms on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, George Sr. and her beloved children, Jane, Gregory, Janet and Patrick. Agnes is survived by her children, Gerette, George (Roxanne) and Annette (Rick); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Theresa): many loving brothers and sisters in law; nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Ecumen of North Branch for their wonderful care over the last 8 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, June 25 at St. John the Evangelist, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.