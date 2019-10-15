Home

Aileen Christina CARTIER

Age 38, of Albuquerque, NM Died October 4, 2019 Born November 12, 1980 to Colleen Cartier and Michael Wallace in Clayton, MO. Grew up in White Bear Lake, MN. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Bethel University, St. Paul, MN in 2001. In 2010 she received a Master of Science in Nursing from Regis College, Weston, MA. She was a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner in Massachusetts, California and New Mexico. Survived by her mother, Colleen Cartier and father Michael Wallace; brothers Ernest Schober, Michael Wallace Jr., Mark Wallace and sisters Michelle Wallace and Lilly Kahara Wallace; her grandmother Adele Cartier; and many beloved aunts and uncles and cousins. Visitation on Friday, October 18 at 9:00 AM., followed by a Memorial Service 10:30 AM, at Eagle Brook Church, White Bear Campus, 2401 Buffalo St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019
