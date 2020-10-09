1/
Aileen SNYDER
Age 87, of Mendota Heights Passed away October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Minnie Rosenfeld; siblings, Ed & Lillian Rosenfeld, Thelma & David Lewis, Paul & Gita Ross, Shirley Rosenfeld, Zelda & Eph Vitoff. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Miles; children, Michael & Mary, Dianne & David, Henni & Daniel; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Graham & Goal, Matthew, Nova, Aviv; great-granddaughter, Ava. Graveside service 1:30 pm, FRIDAY, October 9, 2020, UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY, 2605 W. 70 1/2 St., Richfield or for Zoom link, email Zoom1@hodroffepstein. .com. Memorials preferred to Sharei Chesed Congregation. Shiva Monday - Thursday (contact family). Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
