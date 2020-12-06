ATTENTION: Teamsters Local 471 Age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Edith; son, Gary; parents, Alfred Sr & Violet (Cable); brothers, Gene, Earl & Bob; granddaughter, Heidi. Survived by his loving children, Kathy (Dennis) Christopherson, Samantha (David) Finkelson, Mike, Tim (Valerie), & Jeff (Jolene).16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Longtime member of North Heights Church. Retired truck driver of 24 years with Kohler Mix Specialties in White Bear Lake. In retirement he worked part time driving for Presbyterian Homes. In recent years, moved to Sioux Falls where he enjoyed riding his 3-wheeled Spyder motorcycle. Celebration of Life 11:00am, Friday, December 11th with visitation one hour prior at NORTH HEIGHTS CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St. Roseville, MN.