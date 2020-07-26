Al SECKINGER

Age 91, of Duluth and St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2020. He was a man of deep faith with many talents and interests. Preceded in death by 1st wife Patricia. Survived by wife Joan, children; Paul (Carol), Brian (Sandra), Karl (Lisa), Al (Deb), Mary (Tom), Andy, and Joan's children Jon (Jenni), Mike, and Tom; 13 grandchildren, 9¾ great grand children, many nieces and one nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00 AM at Presentation Church, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights. "I've had a good life." WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com