1/
Al SECKINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Al's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Duluth and St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2020. He was a man of deep faith with many talents and interests. Preceded in death by 1st wife Patricia. Survived by wife Joan, children; Paul (Carol), Brian (Sandra), Karl (Lisa), Al (Deb), Mary (Tom), Andy, and Joan's children Jon (Jenni), Mike, and Tom; 13 grandchildren, 9¾ great grand children, many nieces and one nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00 AM at Presentation Church, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights. "I've had a good life." WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Presentation Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved