Age 80, of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away on November 23, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. Al not only worked for 35+ years as a Chemist at 3M which he loved going to every day, he thrived in retirement as well. He proudly served with the Lions, represented DBYC for over 30 years, kept the community clear of downed trees, fixed anything that came across his path that needed fixing and played the stumpf fiddle like no other. He enjoyed boating, fishing, music and living life to its fullest. More importantly, Al was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and dedicated friend. Al is survived by loving wife of 53 years, Mary; children, Jeff – AKA Lennie (Angie), and Sandi (Peter); grand children, Gretchen, Kaleb, Alicia, Nate, and Emma; and many other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothea; and sister, Mary. A private family service will be held on December 4, 2020 with a celebration of life party to be planned for all next summer. Al will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Friends in Need Food Shelf or Stone Soup Thrift Shop. 651-459-2483