|
|
Age 80 of Amery, WI Passed away on Thursday, October 24 Survived by loving wife, Joyce; sons, Brian Holt, Ryan (Jen) Johnston; daughters, Laura (Niles) Dunnells, Ali (Bud) Mickelson; 10 grandchildren; brother, Craig (Roz) Holt; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service at 11 am on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N., Amery, WI. Visitation 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery and 2 hours prior to service at church. www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019