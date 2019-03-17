Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park,, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park, MN
Alan Gene SANDKAMP

Alan Gene SANDKAMP Obituary
Age 85, of Cottage Grove Died peacefully on March 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Harry B. and Eleanor Sandkamp; brothers, Leo and W.J. Bernie; sisters, Marcia Ell, Helen Jansen, and Norma Koenigs. Survived by loving siblings, Elaine Simone, Virgil (Joan) Sandkamp, Carol Devereaux, Mary Jane (Michael) Pisano, JoAnn (Michael) Hinz, John (Pat) Sandkamp; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Alan was a lifelong employee and superintendent for J.L. Shiely Co., and enjoyed farming and woodworking. His projects started with cutting the tree down and seeing it through to the final creation. He was an "amusing" mentor to many nieces and nephews and quietly helped so many others, not wanting any recognition. A special thank you to Allina Hospice and all of Alan's caregivers. Visitation 5-7PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, with visitation beginning at 10AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Church. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
