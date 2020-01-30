Home

More Obituaries for Alan HARTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan "Smiley" HARTMAN

Alan "Smiley" HARTMAN Obituary
Age 84 Longtime Eastsider Called to join his wife, Alda and infant son, Math on January 24, 2020. Also preceded in death by parents and siblings. Survived by children Cheryl Ryder, Gary Hartman & Vicki Hartman; grandchildren Nicole (Josh), Ashley (Brandon) & Brayden; great grandchildren Olivia, MacKenzie, Katelyn & Addison; twin sister Alice Schanus; and many nieces & nephews. Longtime member of Moose Lodge 963 and retired after many years with Kraus-Anderson Construction. Memorial Mass Monday (2/3) at 11:00 am at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 East 6th Street with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Union Cemetery. Alan's family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Good Samaritan and HealthEast Hospice for their exceptional care and the regular cribbage players, he enjoyed every game.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 30, 2020
