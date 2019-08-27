|
|
Age 90 and a half, of Edina Passed away peacefully August 26, 2019 in Edina MN. A son of Beatrice Kadesky Upin and Charles Upin, Alan was born and raised with his younger brother, Joel in Albert Lea, MN. A high school athlete who played football and ran hurdles, Alan graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1952. He was a very active member of Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity, founder of the Minnesota Gophers Rooter Club, and National Vice President of the United World Federalists. Alan owned and operated St. Paul Clothiers, originally St. Paul Clothing House, a chain of men's clothing stores that was founded by his father Charles in 1921. Alan took over the stores from his father and later worked with his oldest son, Jeff who ran the stores with him for 12 years. Alan loved fishing and boating and lived on water his entire life. He lived on Tonkawa Bay in Long Lake until retiring to Bonita Springs, Florida. Alan loved living at Copperleaf and all his many friends there, boating in the intercoastal waterways and on the ocean. He was a longtime golfer, tennis player, downhill skier and for many years piloted his own plane. Alan had energy and enthusiasm for life and was very proud of his children and their families. He is survived by children and their spouses, Jeff and Jodi Upin, David and Marissa Upin, Nan Upin and Ed Murphy; grandchildren, Elliot, Aaron, Heather and Emily Upin; dearest friends, Leslee Marcus and Ross & Judy Dworsky; and many Upin cousins, nieces and nephews. His brother, Joel and parents predeceased him. Alan will be missed and remembered by his family and friends. Graveside service 2:00 pm, WEDNESDAY, August 28, 2019, TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at 5317 Ayrshire Blvd., Edina, Wed. & Thurs. at 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019