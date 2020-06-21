Age 91, of Vadnais Heights, MN Passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Juds-Pompilio; brother, Leonard Juds; and parents, Leonard and Ellen Juds. Survived by wife, Beverly (Loberg) Juds and son, Wayne Juds (wife Melanie); four grand children, Aaron (wife Tamara) and Jared Pompilio, Austin and Courtney (fiancé Luke O'Brien) Juds; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Cadence and Henry Pompilio; and many nieces and nephews. Alan attended Mechanic Arts High School and was employed by Harvest States Cooperatives for many years. In his retirement years, he loved to relax and complete crossword puzzles. At Alan's request, his body has been donated to the University of MN for medical research, and there will be no memorial service at this time. A family burial will be private. Instead of flowers, family prefers memorials to donor's choice.









