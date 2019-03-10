Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
31075 Genesis Ave.
Stacy, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
31075 Genesis Ave
Stacy, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan (Mike) WELCH


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan (Mike) WELCH Obituary
Age 84 of Forest Lake Loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Passed away surrounded by family on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by siblings, Rejene, Pat, Bud. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Linda; children, Michael (Deb), Daniel (Laura Samuelson), Melissa Kordosky (Sean Buckingham); grandchildren, Joe, James, Ali, Katie, Brian, Kellie, Trevor, Steven, Zach, Logan, Blake, Jaxson; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mike was a longtime employee of Goodin Company. He was passionate about skiing and was a certified ski instructor at Wild Mountain for many years. He was also an avid bike rider, sports fan, and all around family man. He truly was a very determined man. A celebration of Mike's life 11 AM Saturday, March 16th with visitation one hour prior at St. John's Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now