Age 84 of Forest Lake Loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Passed away surrounded by family on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by siblings, Rejene, Pat, Bud. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Linda; children, Michael (Deb), Daniel (Laura Samuelson), Melissa Kordosky (Sean Buckingham); grandchildren, Joe, James, Ali, Katie, Brian, Kellie, Trevor, Steven, Zach, Logan, Blake, Jaxson; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mike was a longtime employee of Goodin Company. He was passionate about skiing and was a certified ski instructor at Wild Mountain for many years. He was also an avid bike rider, sports fan, and all around family man. He truly was a very determined man. A celebration of Mike's life 11 AM Saturday, March 16th with visitation one hour prior at St. John's Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019