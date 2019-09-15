|
Age 92 , of St. Paul Died peacefully on September 2, 2019. Born June 25, 1927, Al touched many people with his kindness, great sense of fun, and compassion for all. He grew up and lived most of his life in St Anthony Park, graduated Murray High School in 1945, and joined the Navy that May. He earned a degree in journalism from the U of MN and edited newspapers in Ortonville and Crookston before taking a job with the St Paul Dispatch. Later he moved to Honeywell where he became the manager of publications until retiring in 1986. Al put his whole heart into many passions including liberal politics (running for Congress in 1976), peace, words, building projects, cooking and entertaining, tennis and enjoying the dear friends he never let go. After retiring he traveled the world with wife Nancy, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and the Guthrie and made his home a center of fun for friends and family. There, he watched his grandchildren learn to swim, sharing the familiar glint in his eye and loving smile. Al was a particularly devoted father. Children Lyn and Al, Jr feel blessed by his pure love, a million Socratic lessons, his laugh, and his long life. Al is survived by wife of 32 years, Nancy Adair, children Lyn Uhl (Garret White) and Al Uhl, Jr (Ann), stepchildren Dean (Joanne) and Ross (Patty Perfetti) Newlund grand children Lauren, Riley, and Jake Uhl, and step-grands Evan, Taylor, and Coby Newlund. Preceded in death by beloved parents, Alfred and Phoebe Uhl, and sister Carol Faust. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Fairview Hospice (Niels, Amy, Sarah) and the staff at N.C. Little Hospice, who made Al so comfortable during his last days. Memorial service will be held at The Grove Methodist Church, Saturday, October 19. Gathering at 10:00AM, service at 11:00AM (lunch following). 7465 Steeplechase Road, Woodbury MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred for a bench in St Anthony Park. Family contact for any details or help with transportation: Lyn Uhl at [email protected] or 617-905-3681.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019