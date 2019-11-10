|
|
A beautiful angel gained her wings on November 6, 2019. Age 28 of St. Paul. Preceded in death by grandmother, Terrie. Survived by son, DeShaun; mother, Nichole; father, Sylvester II (Miki); step-fathers, Aaron and Stevie; siblings, Alece, Noah, Fabre, Sylvester III., Alasia, Kia & Kinoe; many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday (November 15, 2019) from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Loved by so many and will be missed very much. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019