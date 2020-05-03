Albert Clifford HENNING
Age 94, of Lake Elmo Passed away on April 23. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years Grace (Nee Heag); sons Albert and Michael. Survived by children Susan and David; grandchildren Kim Board, Margaret Beadle; and many family and friends. Small Private Service will be webcasted at 11 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
