Age 82, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, Albert and Kathrine. Survived by sons, Albert Jr. (Susan) and John (Laura); grand children, Gregory (Carrie), Katrina (James) Ausmus, Brendan, Ethan, Cameron, and Lauren; great grand children, Hunter and Agnes Boche; siblings, Joel (Cheryl), Phil (Diane), Linda Strand, Becky (Joe) Clark, and Mark; as well as special friend, Mannette Hawkins. Al retired from 3M after a 40-year career and was a lifelong community volunteer. Memorial Service 1 PM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Interment to follow at Newport cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Lions Gift of Sight at www.lionsgiftofsight.org. 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019