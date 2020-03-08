|
Age 82 Passed away on February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Albert E. & Bertha Galbraith Sr. Survived by loving wife Marilyn; children Michael (Kim), Chris (Kathy), Melissa (David) Kishish; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Retired from MN State Historical Society. Thanking the many caring hands at Ramsey County Care Center. There will be a Memorial Mass at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Roselawn Ave. E., Maplewood, MN 55117. Memorials preferred to Friends & Family of the Ramsey County Care Center, 2000 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, MN 55109. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020