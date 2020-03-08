Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600

Albert E. GALBRAITH Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert E. GALBRAITH Jr. Obituary
Age 82 Passed away on February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Albert E. & Bertha Galbraith Sr. Survived by loving wife Marilyn; children Michael (Kim), Chris (Kathy), Melissa (David) Kishish; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Retired from MN State Historical Society. Thanking the many caring hands at Ramsey County Care Center. There will be a Memorial Mass at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Roselawn Ave. E., Maplewood, MN 55117. Memorials preferred to Friends & Family of the Ramsey County Care Center, 2000 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, MN 55109. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -