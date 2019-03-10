Home

Age 89 of Hayward, WI Formerly of St. Paul Passed away February 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann (nee Kane) Rivet; and children, Deborah Ann (Tom) Fehrman of Oakdale MN, Thomas Albert Rivet of Hayward WI, Bruce Michael Rivet of St Paul MN, Mark Albert Rivet of Lakeland MN, William Joseph (Michele) Rivet of Lakeland MN, grandchildren, Erin, Nate, Ashley Brianna and Brandon, great grand-children, Peyton, Miah, Kaitlyn, Lillie, Logan and Saydee Jade, his brother Jim Rivet of St Paul MN, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents; son, Richard Patrick Rivet; brothers Will and Robert Rivet; and sisters, Clemene McCarthy and Betty Marz. Al was passionate about his career and retired in 1989 from Siemens Medical Solutions as Regional Service Manager North Central Zone. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Memorials to or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Hayward Funeral Home 715-634-260 www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
