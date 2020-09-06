Age 83 Passed away in Mesa, AZ on April 21, 2020. Formerly of Roseville, MN. He was born December 1, 1936 in St. Paul, MN. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Harriet and his parents, Albert and Hildegard Langer. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Doug) Mykleby, Vicki Douville and Patti (Rick) Rowan; grandchildren Sean, Dawn, Kelly and Stephanie, and his 6 great grand children. Also survived by sister Ruth (Bruce) Quimby, many nieces, nephews and great friends. Al was a long time Postal Carrier and was part owner of "Brian & Al's" 76 Gas Station in Roseville. He enjoyed his many years golfing at Forest Hills, along with watching the Vikings and Twins. He spent his retirement in Mesa, AZ. In consideration of the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no service.









