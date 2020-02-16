Home

Age 92 of St Paul Passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 Bert was born and raised in St Paul, MN and worked at 3M for 37 years. He loved his family and is survived by his wife of 70 years Janet, with children Nancy Rufledt (Dave), Diane Dragan (Greg), and Kent Nienaber (Kris); 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bert was a dedicated and active member of Path of Grace United Methodist Church. He shared his gifts of leadership and expertise with the Walker Foundation and also as an advisor for SCORE. He also was an active member of the St Paul East Side Lions Club. The service will be 11:00am, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Rd, North Oaks with the visitation starting at 10:00am before the service. A lunch will follow the service. The family suggests giving memorials to Path of Grace UMC Youth Endowment Fund or PHF - Waverly Gardens Chaplaincy Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
