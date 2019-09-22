Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Age 21 of Shoreview Passed away tragically on September 16, 2019. A graduate of Mounds View High School, Albert attended NYU to study Music Technology. He is survived by his loving parents Shelby Li and Wei; brother Isaac; grandmothers and many uncles, aunts and cousins. We are always proud of you, Albert, and your pursuing your dreams; we love you and will miss you. A celebration of Albert's life will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 (Visitation begins at 4:00 PM) at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home (515 Highway 96 W, Shoreview). Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
