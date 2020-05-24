Age 94 Of St. Paul Passed away on May 16, 2020. Survived by children, Cheryl (Dennis) Rutz, Al (Coni) Lawrence, Jr., Andrea Stoneburner, Victoria Bellanger, Deborah Sargent; and several grandchildren. A veteran of the Korean War, Albert was a kind, well-liked and quiet man. Special thanks to the staff at Lyngblomsten for their care these past months. Private burial with a memorial service at a later date. Cards and condolences may he sent to: The Family of Albert Lawrence, c/o Simple Traditions, 671 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116.