Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94 Of St. Paul Passed away on May 16, 2020. Survived by children, Cheryl (Dennis) Rutz, Al (Coni) Lawrence, Jr., Andrea Stoneburner, Victoria Bellanger, Deborah Sargent; and several grandchildren. A veteran of the Korean War, Albert was a kind, well-liked and quiet man. Special thanks to the staff at Lyngblomsten for their care these past months. Private burial with a memorial service at a later date. Cards and condolences may he sent to: The Family of Albert Lawrence, c/o Simple Traditions, 671 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
