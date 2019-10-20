|
Age 61 of Lilydale, MN Beloved Spouse, Father, Stepfather Passed away on October 17, 2019, after a six year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Albert Sr., first wife, Debbie (nee Zaske), sister Christine Kraemer, and brother-in-law Frank Kraemer. Survived by wife, Kathy (nee Denn); son, Noah; stepson, Daniel Patrick Lentsch; mother, Joy; sisters Sandy (Dan) Cermak, Pam Dovale, Kim (Jim) Gilsrud, and Tracey; and many nieces and nephews. Al worked most of his career in the defense industry, 14 years for the Department of Defense including three years in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al also worked from 2006-2008 as director of procurement for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty in Prague, Czech Republic. For nine years Al was an adjunct instructor teaching negotiations in the MBA program at the University of St. Thomas, only stopping because of the progression of cancer. Rite of Christian Burial on Friday, October 25, at 11 am. Visitation one hour prior to service at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway (Hwy. 13), Mendota, MN, Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Aaron X. Wittman Scholarship Fund, https://foundation.citadel.edu/wittman or to Veterans Resource Center, University of St. Thomas, MN, Gap Scholarships or emergency loans, https://give.stthomas.edu/impact/access-and-support/veterans-center/.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019