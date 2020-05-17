Age 73, of Coon Rapids Died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Homestead at Anoka. He was born July 12, 1946 in Crosby to Ralph Albert and Violet Esther (McClellan-Peterson) Torgerson. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1966. Albert was united in marriage to Donna Mae (Eisfelder) on August 6, 1983 in Minneapolis. He worked for West-Rock formerly Rock-Tenn Paper Co. in Saint Paul, retiring as a Materials Coordinator after over 40 years of service. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, traveling (by car), Polka dancing, playing cards, and listening to "old Classic" Country music. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Violet Torgerson; brothers Leslie and Karl Torgerson; sister Florence Hirdler; grand daughter Serenity Rose Torgerson. Albert is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years Donna Torgerson; sons and daughter-in-law Richard Torgerson and Matthew (Janell) Torgerson; granddaughters Nicole and Trinity Torgerson; brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Paulette), Eugene (Diane), Wayne (Diane) Torgerson; sisters and brothers-in-law Karen (Rodney) Banks, Helen (Jean) Schmidt, Julie (Bruce) Burk and Carol (Robert) Howard; brother-in-law Manuel Hirdler and sister-in-law Lucy Draper; his former wife and mother of his two sons Susanne Torgerson and many other special relatives and friends. Albert's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Homestead at Anoka for the care received. A gathering to celebrate Albert's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Waukenabo Cemetery, Palisade, Aitkin County. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.