Age 69, died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a full life and a long illness. He is survived by his sons Joseph Quintela (Erica) and Daniel Quintela (Stephanie Prymas) and their mother Helen Wells O'Brien (John); former spouse Jennifer Clelland; former spouse Esperanza Quesada; loving sisters Mary, Gloria (Frank), Margaret (Gilbert), Virginia (Miguel), Elva, Rebecca (Steven), and Esther (Tim); many nieces and nephews; and granddaughter Mika Quintela. Alberto was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on August 29, 1951. He arrived in Minnesota as A Better Chance student, attending Northfield High School. He was a graduate of Fresno Pacific College, Harvard University's Graduate School of Education and the University of MN Law School. Throughout his career as an attorney and administrator, Alberto served the City of St. Paul, the State of Minnesota, the General Conference Mennonite Church and World Conference, the West Side community of St. Paul and immigrant communities. He will be remembered by his family for his brilliant mind; his courage and tenacity in pursuing higher education and justice; his faith; his love of traveling the world; his awe of wilderness places; his compassion in difficult situations; and his dignity in facing disease and memory loss. Memorials can be made to NAMI, Alzheimer's Association
, and Neighborhood House. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family service will be held.