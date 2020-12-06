1/1
Albin F. WALZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 95, of West St. Paul Passed away on December 3, 2020. Al worked as a machinist for Waldorf/ Champion Paper Company, was a longtime musician and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by son, Thomas; 7 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by loving wife, Eileen; son, Ron (Louise); grandchildren, Ryan (Jackie), Joe, Angela (Brent) Beaulieu; great-grandchildren, Delphine, Ever -leigh, Bjorn and Charlotte. Due to COVID concerns there will be no public visitation. The Mass is open to the public. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, December 14th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved