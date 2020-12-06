Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 95, of West St. Paul Passed away on December 3, 2020. Al worked as a machinist for Waldorf/ Champion Paper Company, was a longtime musician and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by son, Thomas; 7 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by loving wife, Eileen; son, Ron (Louise); grandchildren, Ryan (Jackie), Joe, Angela (Brent) Beaulieu; great-grandchildren, Delphine, Ever -leigh, Bjorn and Charlotte. Due to COVID concerns there will be no public visitation. The Mass is open to the public. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, December 14th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200