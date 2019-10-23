Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD
187 Geranium Ave., W.
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD
187 Geranium Ave., W.
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Albino L. "Al" MORENO

Albino L. "Al" MORENO Obituary
Age 70, of Saint Paul, MN Born in Aquascalientes, Mexico Passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Francisco and Silbestra Moreno and sisters, Maria Elena, Gloria, and Chinta. Survived by loving wife, Hortense Moreno; daughters, Carmen Moreno, Anna (Adam) Moreno, and Consuelo (Michael) Moreno-Osterhout; grandchildren, Anthony, Sylina, Alicia, Carlos, Mateo, Lucas and Amaya; great-grandchildren, Mason, Anthony, Makayla and Aubre; six sisters, two brothers and many relatives and friends. Albino was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at THE CHURCH OF ST BERNARD, 187 Geranium Ave., W. Saint Paul, MN. Visitation Thursday, October 24th from 4PM – 8PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, Saint Paul and one hour prior to Mass at Church. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
