Age 7 of West St. Paul, MN Entered the presence of the Lord on September 25, 2019. Cyd was a gift and a light and infinitely precious. He was full of courage and joy in the face of his difficulties, which are now over. We grieve with hope because we are assured of our reunion. We grieve with joy knowing that Cyd is forever with the Lord. Surviving him are his parents Alcyd E. & Allison Soderfelt, his little brother Archer E. Soderfelt; his grandparents Alcyd N. & Judy Soderfelt and Keith & Vickie Farnham; along with his aunts and uncles: Sarah Anderson, Heidi Omerza, Rachel Soderfelt, Laura Gilbert, Kevin Farnham and Daniel Farnham. A memorial service is planned for 11 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Five Oaks Church, 4416 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 AM. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
