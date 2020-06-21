Alden "Al" HYLLAND
Age 87 Formerly of Grygla and Apple Valley, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted children on June 19, 2020. Al retired from the MN Department of Transportation as a Preliminary Design Project Manager after 42 years. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Orianne; parents, Elmer and Mabel Hylland; sister, Audrey (Elmer) Graham; son-in-law, Bruce Burdick and nephew, Michael Braddock. He is survived by his children, Robert (Susan), Wendi Burdick, and Joel; grandchildren, Kyle and Caitlyn Burdick, Sydney Hylland, and Joshua Hylland; second wife of 12 years, Lois; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A private graveside service will be held at the Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley, MN. Memorials may be directed to the Marshall County Historical Society in Alden's name. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
