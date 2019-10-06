|
(nee Weber) Age 77 of Inver Grove Heights Donna Haugen born June 11, 1942, raised in Dimock, SD, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her home on September 25, 2019. Survived by daughters, Ann Haugen Madsen, Joy Haugen (Nick Darby); granddaughter, Brooklyn Brianna; brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Barbara) Weber, their seven children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and members of the Hoffmann and Darby families. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard "Ben" Weber, Anna (nee Sommer) Weber, Henrietta (nee Schulte) Weber; and members of the Hoffmann family. Let us join to "Live, Laugh, Love" in celebration of Donna. Visitation 3-6PM Sunday, October 13th, with Prayer Service and Tribute 5PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Monday, October 14th; friends and family invited to lunch following. All services at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 (www.ChurchofStPatrick.com). Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Church of St. Patrick (address above) or TPAC, 1200 Stassen Lane, West St. Paul, MN 55118 or visit http://bit.ly/ DonnaHaugen. Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019