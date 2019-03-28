|
|
Age 94 of Golden Valley Preceded in death by husband, Rev. R. Stanley Hunt; brother, Rev. Clarence G. Winstedt; parents, Rev. E.G. & Signe Winstedt. Survived by son, John Hunt; daughter, Sharon Mulé; grandchildren, Maria (Joshua) Reichow, John Mulé, Chelsea Mulé; great-grandchildren, Ethan & Elliana. Also loved by four nieces & extended family. Memorial service Sat., March 30, 11AM with a visitation beginning at 10AM at Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 Hamline Ave. Interment Barron, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Miller Funeral Home wwwlmillerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019