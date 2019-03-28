Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roseville Covenant Church
2865 Hamline Ave
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseville Covenant Church
2865 Hamline Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alene HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alene S. HUNT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alene S. HUNT Obituary
Age 94 of Golden Valley Preceded in death by husband, Rev. R. Stanley Hunt; brother, Rev. Clarence G. Winstedt; parents, Rev. E.G. & Signe Winstedt. Survived by son, John Hunt; daughter, Sharon Mulé; grandchildren, Maria (Joshua) Reichow, John Mulé, Chelsea Mulé; great-grandchildren, Ethan & Elliana. Also loved by four nieces & extended family. Memorial service Sat., March 30, 11AM with a visitation beginning at 10AM at Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 Hamline Ave. Interment Barron, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Miller Funeral Home wwwlmillerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.