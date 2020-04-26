Alesha R. COOK
Age 58 Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 while surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sonja; brothers, Warren and Little Quinn Cook. She is survived by her children, Schenia Fincher (Nick Lundquist), Mitchell Fincher; grandchildren, Jedariun Cook and Nileena Lundquist; parents, Quinn and Wanda (Walter) Cook; sisters, Madia Hart (Mike Petrey) and Tawnia Cook; three nieces; two nephews; two great nieces; four great nephews; and her devoted partner, Gene Smetana. A Celebration to honor her life will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
