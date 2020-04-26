Age 58 Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 while surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sonja; brothers, Warren and Little Quinn Cook. She is survived by her children, Schenia Fincher (Nick Lundquist), Mitchell Fincher; grandchildren, Jedariun Cook and Nileena Lundquist; parents, Quinn and Wanda (Walter) Cook; sisters, Madia Hart (Mike Petrey) and Tawnia Cook; three nieces; two nephews; two great nieces; four great nephews; and her devoted partner, Gene Smetana. A Celebration to honor her life will be held at a later date. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.