Age 87 Passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen, Wisconsin. He was born April 30, 1933 to Alexander and Agnes Bell in Chicago, Illinois. Alex spent most of his childhood in Evanston, Illinois, graduating from St. George High School in 1951 and attending St. Mary's Catholic Church in Evanston. Following high school, he was drafted into the Navy and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the good conduct ribbon after 4 years. He then joined the Air Force and served for 2 years, being in active duty for a total of 6 years. Alex loved to talk about his time serving our country. Alex was married to his beloved wife, Sandra (Gebczyk) Bell for 30 years. He worked at IBM for 11 years and would eventually shift to work at Fort McCoy as a finance office and was the first to order 30 electric typewriters on base. He loved his dog, Sable, the collie. He is survived by his sons, Andrew Bell and Ernest Bell and their families; sister, Margaret Bell of Evanston, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his brother, George Bell; his sisters, Nancy (Bob) Happ and Patricia (Vic) Singer. A private family burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.