Alexander BELL
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87 Passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen, Wisconsin. He was born April 30, 1933 to Alexander and Agnes Bell in Chicago, Illinois. Alex spent most of his childhood in Evanston, Illinois, graduating from St. George High School in 1951 and attending St. Mary's Catholic Church in Evanston. Following high school, he was drafted into the Navy and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the good conduct ribbon after 4 years. He then joined the Air Force and served for 2 years, being in active duty for a total of 6 years. Alex loved to talk about his time serving our country. Alex was married to his beloved wife, Sandra (Gebczyk) Bell for 30 years. He worked at IBM for 11 years and would eventually shift to work at Fort McCoy as a finance office and was the first to order 30 electric typewriters on base. He loved his dog, Sable, the collie. He is survived by his sons, Andrew Bell and Ernest Bell and their families; sister, Margaret Bell of Evanston, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his brother, George Bell; his sisters, Nancy (Bob) Happ and Patricia (Vic) Singer. A private family burial will be held at the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torkelson-White-Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-5158
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved