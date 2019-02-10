Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beloved son and brother, died peacefully on February 7, 2019 at 49 years of age. He was a lover of long walks, Mountain Dew, fast food, and scary movies. He had an amazing memory for song lyrics, book passages, and movie scripts. He was a T-shirt aficionado. He taught us to appreciate the small victories in life. Alex is survived by his parents, Daniel and Constance Kunin; brother, Nick; sister, Alicia (Hayes) Batson; niece, Amelia; and nephew, Henry. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oakcrest Residence and HealthPartners Hospice for the care they provided. Alex was much loved and will be missed. Memorials preferred to Fraser School or HealthPartners Hospice. Celebration of Life to be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 13th at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Co Rd 5), Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
