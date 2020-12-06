Age 22, of Cottage Grove Passed away on November 30, 2020 Alex is preceded in death by his dad, Karl, grandpa Richard Thompson, great-grandpa Henry DeRocker, great-aunt and uncle Rosie and Phil Ryden, and other people who loved him. Alex is survived by his mom, Christie, sister Megan, grandma Bonnie Schroetter, grandma Caroline Thompson, grandpa Bob Vigilante, aunts Kym Jablecki and Melissa Johnson, uncles Nick Schroetter and Erik Thompson, cousin/brother Tyler Yepma, and others who loved him. Alex was 1 of a kind! He loved studying and teaching people about politics, economics, law, and Germany and its culture, listening and dancing to EDM and German hip hop and rock music, playing with his dogs, hanging out with friends, doing things in nature, making and eating high-quality foods, and marketing. Private memorial service by invite only will be held on December 9 at noon, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. To watch the funeral online, please contact Christie for the livestream video info. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.