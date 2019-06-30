Home

Died on June 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her husbands J. Daniel McCarthy and Warren Bjorklund; also by her brother Robert F. Ordway; and sister Pondie Nicholson Johnson. She is survived by sons Edwin James (Susan) McCarthy, and Thomas Ordway McCarthy; daughter Kathryn McCarthy (Ged) Parsons; stepson Kurt Warren (Susan) Bjorklund; as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Private services have been held. Memorials are encouraged to the Como Cafesjian's Carousel, 1245 Midway Parkway, St. Paul, Minnesota 55103 or the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington Street, Saint Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
