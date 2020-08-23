Age 95 Passed away on March 31, 2020 He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeannette and their infant son, Jerry. Lex was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters born to Pastor Karl and Wilhelmina (Wills) Drews. Lex was born February 17, 1925 in sibley, Iowa. He is survived by his three children, Michael (Sharon) Drews, Leann Luhring (Pete Ahlfs), and Mary (Brian) Stoltz, seven grand children, eight great grandchildren, and Lex's Chihuahuas Tina and Tony. After graduating from high school in Alden, Minnesota, Lex joined the Navy, serving proudly during WWII in the Pacific Theater. In 1947 Lex was joined in marriage to Jeanette Bachtold for the next 65 years until her passing in 2012. Lex graduated from the Minnesota School of Business and spent many years in the grocery business as a salesman, followed by several years working at Fischer Nut Company. When asked what he did for a living, Lex would say he worked for 'peanuts.' After Lex and Jeanette retired, they spent twenty years wintering in Pharr, Texas. When back in Minnesota, Lex worked summers mowing grass for the City of Eagan. As time passed, they sold their home and moved into a senior living apartment in Eagan. A few years after Jeannette's passing, Lex needed more assistance and was moved to the Ebenezer Care Center in Burnsville. A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Ebenezer. On March 31, the Chaplain and Lex's children were with him saying the Lord's Prayer as Lex passed away. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, MN 55121. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Those attending the memorial service are required to wear masks. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook. Memorials to Arbor Lane Care Center, 13810 Community Drive, Burnsville, MN. 55337. 651-454-9488