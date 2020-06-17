Age 82 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy. Mickey is survived by his children, Barry (Diane), Drew and Denise; his grandchildren, Sara, Joshua and Andrew; his great-grandchildren, Henry, Roy Roper, Olivia, Reese, Fredrik and Lucy; his siblings, Ellen White and William. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church.











