Age 82 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy. Mickey is survived by his children, Barry (Diane), Drew and Denise; his grandchildren, Sara, Joshua and Andrew; his great-grandchildren, Henry, Roy Roper, Olivia, Reese, Fredrik and Lucy; his siblings, Ellen White and William. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, the family will be having a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.