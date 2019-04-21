|
Age 87 of Chisago City Died Sunday, April 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Algot and Agnes Johnson; and five brothers, Iver, Herman, Harry, Roy, and Lloyd. Survived by husband, John Mortenson; sister, Harriet (Edward) Hulsman; caregivers, Glenn and Linea Mortenson; godchildren, Beverly Nelson, Mary Bolang, Karin Sorenson, Barbara Hellpap, Scott Mortenson, Debra Mathis, Ashley Kennedy, and Todd Mortenson; also many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Alice was born May 16, 1931, to Algot and Agnes (Nelson) Johnson in White Bear Lake. She graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1949 and married John G. Mortenson on March 3, 1951. Memorial Service 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Visitation one hour before the service at church. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019