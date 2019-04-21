Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Almelund, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Almelund, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice MORTENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice A. MORTENSON


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice A. MORTENSON Obituary
Age 87 of Chisago City Died Sunday, April 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Algot and Agnes Johnson; and five brothers, Iver, Herman, Harry, Roy, and Lloyd. Survived by husband, John Mortenson; sister, Harriet (Edward) Hulsman; caregivers, Glenn and Linea Mortenson; godchildren, Beverly Nelson, Mary Bolang, Karin Sorenson, Barbara Hellpap, Scott Mortenson, Debra Mathis, Ashley Kennedy, and Todd Mortenson; also many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Alice was born May 16, 1931, to Algot and Agnes (Nelson) Johnson in White Bear Lake. She graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1949 and married John G. Mortenson on March 3, 1951. Memorial Service 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Visitation one hour before the service at church. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.