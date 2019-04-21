|
|
Age 80, of Woodbury Formerly of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; son, Patrick; grandchildren, Charlie and Ariel; parents, Norman and Dorothy Fehr; and sister, Elaine Feyereisen. Survived by children, Cindy (Erik) Nelson, Gerald (Kelle), Mary (Jason) Kyle and Barb (Tim) Gordon; grandchildren, Angel, Stephanie, Ben, Tyler, Chrissy, Michelle, Emily and Alivia; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Jeanne) Fehr, Norman Fehr and Don (Karen) Fehr; sisters, Jeanne Corcoran, Carol (Mike) AmacherS and Diane Bailey. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Friends in Need Food Shelf located in St. Paul Park. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019