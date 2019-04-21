Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice BUSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ann BUSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Ann BUSCH Obituary
Age 80, of Woodbury Formerly of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; son, Patrick; grandchildren, Charlie and Ariel; parents, Norman and Dorothy Fehr; and sister, Elaine Feyereisen. Survived by children, Cindy (Erik) Nelson, Gerald (Kelle), Mary (Jason) Kyle and Barb (Tim) Gordon; grandchildren, Angel, Stephanie, Ben, Tyler, Chrissy, Michelle, Emily and Alivia; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Jeanne) Fehr, Norman Fehr and Don (Karen) Fehr; sisters, Jeanne Corcoran, Carol (Mike) AmacherS and Diane Bailey. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Friends in Need Food Shelf located in St. Paul Park. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now