of West St. Paul, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, at the age of 83. Born September 19, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter to Joan and Alfred Buckryod. Alice graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines. She attended Iowa State University where she met the love of her life, Melvin DeBlauw. Melvin and Alice married on May 10, 1958 in Des Moines and built their home in the Twin Cities. Together, they raised their five children. She was an active volunteer in the community and proud of her years on the school board. She joyfully loved life in Minnesota with a passion for Snoopy, M&Ms, the Minnesota Twins, Pepsi, Dayton's and her family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Melvin DeBlauw; brother, Richard Morris; and son-in-law, William Welsh. She is survived by her children Terri Kabat (Stan), Bettendorf, Iowa, Steve DeBlauw (Michael Callahan), Seattle, Washington, Susan Brandel (Robert), Brookfield, Wisconsin, Michael DeBlauw (Karrie), Arlington Heights, Illinois and Lori DeBlauw, West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren Andy Kabat, Caitlin Brandt (Nicholas), Erica Dunlavy (Timothy), Kelsie Fox (Kyle), Samuel Russell, Amy Brandel, Justin DeBlauw (Amanda), Nathan DeBlauw, Caitlin Claytor, Colin Claytor, Abigail Welsh and Erin Welsh; five great-grandchildren Theo Brandt, Eden Brandt, Otis Brandt, Emma Dunlavy and Miles Fox. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Friday, December 13, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota. Visitation 1 hour before the Mass. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the . Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 10, 2019