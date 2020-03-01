|
Beloved Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt Died February 28, 2020 Alice was born on April 23, 1924 near Agar, South Dakota to parents James and Nettie (Barr) Cavanaugh. On her 20th birthday, Alice enlisted in the US Navy. She was posted to Naval Air Station Hutchinson, KS, where she married Mike Evanick on December 19, 1945. Alice was blessed with seven children, and blessed them in turn with warm bread, cinnamon rolls, handmade rugs, quilts and abundant love. Alice will remain in the hearts of her children, John, Gloria (Buddy) Ferguson, Linda (Patrick) Schmidt, Marie "Reecie" (Robin) PanLener, Julie (Erik) Vargha, Jo (Eric) Borchers and Roger Evanick; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; 8 siblings, daughter-in-law Sandy Evanick and grandson Justin Schmidt. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020