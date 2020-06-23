Alice BOUGHTON
1924 - 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita 96, of Marshall, formerly of St. Paul, will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling. Juanita was born on January 27, 1924, to Leonard and Myrtle (Lyons) Mayberry in McLeansboro, Illinois. She was the youngest of four children. Juanita passed away on March 21, 2020, at the Prairie Home Hospice Lockwood House in Marshall. She died of natural causes. Juanita was united in marriage to Richard Clayton Boughton on February 10, 1945, at the Cathedral in St. Paul. They were married for nearly 70 years. Juanita is meeting her husband, Richard, in heaven. The couple had three children: Richard Stephen of Montana, Liza (Bruce) Eng of Winona, and Julie (Michael) Gunn of Marshall. Juanita lived with her daughter, Julie and her family, in Marshall for the last two and a half years of her life. Juanita was an avid gardener, and her yard always looked like a park. She loved to bake, and she made the most perfect Christmas cookies. Juanita was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Juanita made the world a better place simply by being in it. She will be forever missed by her family, but her legacy will live on. Arrangements with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors Marshall, Minnesota 507.532.4522. www.horvathfuneralservice.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall
