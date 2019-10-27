|
Age 83 of Mendota Heights and Lilydale Passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones present and in spirit. Alice was always the first to initiate a party or a reason to get together. We think this qualifies. She was born to German immigrants in St. Paul and grew up on a farm in Prescott, WI. After her father died of stomach cancer, she moved back to the cities with her mother and sister. She met her husband Bill at the Corps of Engineers and enjoyed spending time at home raising their three children. Alice somehow survived the loss of a child when their middle son Daniel died of a brain tumor at age 23. She needed to keep busy, and as we all know, she was very good at that. She worked part time for Children's Hospital, St. Paul and served on various boards in the Mendota Heights community. Volunteering her time was also important to her: she delivered Meals on Wheels, helped at TPAC in West St. Paul, and was very active at the Church of St. Peter, Mendota where she was a member since 1959. Her church family was near and dear to her. She enjoyed the company of her many friends, often from the driver's seat. Duplicate bridge, traveling and entertaining were her passions and she loved playing in regional bridge tournaments. Her dedication paid off when she became a Silver Life Master bridge player on her 80th birthday. In 2017 she was diagnosed with stomach cancer which took our breath away. She accepted her diagnosis and found a new family at Regions. The support of her various families and loving friends helped her endure some very long days. She defined the word friend through the love and care she extended to others. Perhaps you were a recipient of homemade cookies, a handwritten note or an evening phone call? Alice was preceded in death by husband, Bill; parents, Emil and Elizabeth Goreth; and son, Daniel. Also preceded by her sister's husband, Daniel; Bill's sisters and their husbands, Elizabeth (Jack) Dale, their son Rex, and Mary Ellen Jurenka (Frank). She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Bruce) Humphrey; son, Chuck (Anita) Goetz; grand children, Erin (DJ), Jack, Shane (Taylor), Kelly, Brandon and Camryn; sister, Elizabeth Baker; niece, Connie Dale Osborn; and nephews, Robert John Dale and Mark and Paul Jurenka. She also leaves behind many treasured friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at the cancer center at Regions Hospital and to the loving and supportive staff of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of St. Peter (1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace, Attn: Lisa Sweeney, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104. 651-698-0796
